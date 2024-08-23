Home>>
Minesweeping vessel in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 10:47, August 23, 2024
A vessel attached to a naval minesweeper group under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails to the designated area during a live-fire training exercise on July 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lou Lijun)
A vessel attached to a naval minesweeper group under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lou Lijun)
