Minesweeping vessel in live-fire training

China Military Online) 10:47, August 23, 2024

A vessel attached to a naval minesweeper group under the PLA Northern Theater Command sails to the designated area during a live-fire training exercise on July 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lou Lijun)

A vessel attached to a naval minesweeper group under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on July 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lou Lijun)

