PLA Navy's Po Lang embarks on offshore training, diplomatic visits

(People's Daily App) 10:57, August 22, 2024

On August 20, the PLA Navy's first sail training ship, the Po Lang, embarked on a training mission and diplomatic visits to countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, with a stopover in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Specialized in various areas, cadets from the Dalian Naval Academy aboard the ship will primarily focus on sail training, while also practicing traditional navigation skills to enhance their capabilities in key operational areas. This mission aims to improve the professional skills of naval cadets, strengthen exchanges, cooperation, and mutual trust with the navies of the visited countries, and contribute to building a maritime community with a shared future.

