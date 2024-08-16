Home>>
Frigate fires its main gun in training
(China Military Online) 08:30, August 16, 2024
A frigate attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock target during a multi-subject training on June 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chuanbo)
A frigate attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sails towards designated waters during a multi-subject training on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chuanbo)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.