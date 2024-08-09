Home>>
Naval vessels in replenishment-at-sea training
(China Military Online) 10:14, August 09, 2024
Naval vessels attached to a flotilla of a unit under the PLA Navy conduct replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on June 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Di)
Naval vessels attached to a flotilla of a unit under the PLA Navy conduct replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on June 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Di)
Naval vessels attached to a flotilla of a unit under the PLA Navy conduct replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on June 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Di)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA continues Peace Unity-2024 exercises in Africa
- Aspire Higher｜The Technology: The PLA urged to strengthen innovation
- China issues regulations for settlement of veterans
- Chinese Embassy in Rwanda celebrates PLA's 97th founding anniversary
- PLA strives for peace and development
- Building world-class armed forces for China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.