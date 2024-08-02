Chinese Embassy in Rwanda celebrates PLA's 97th founding anniversary

KIGALI, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony celebrating the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1, was held on Wednesday in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda Wang Xuekun said the PLA has been developed in the past years among China's great achievements.

"The PLA has been reshaped with comprehensive reforms in its system and structure. It has made important contributions to the motherland in safeguarding the national independence, sovereignty, security, and development interests," he said.

"In line with China's overall foreign policy, the PLA has done its part in safeguarding regional and world peace. The PLA is and will always be a staunch force for world peace and stability," he added.

The ambassador noted that the establishment of the Chinese defense attache office in Rwanda is a milestone in the two countries' bilateral relations.

"I firmly believe that our military exchanges and cooperation will continue to go deep and achieve more results. And that will, in turn, further strengthen our bond of friendship. China stands ready to work with Rwanda, to bolster the relations between our two armies and two countries," he said.

Jean Baptiste Ngiruwonsanga, commandant of the General Headquarters of Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF), who represented RDF Chief of Defense Staff Mubarakh Muganga, said the occasion underscored the deepening of the shared commitment to the values of liberation and respect.

He said the PLA's history of fighting for justice, protecting the rights of individuals, and striving to create a better future for all serves as a source of inspiration.

"As we look ahead, let us renew our dedication to the cause of liberation, working together to address the challenges that lie ahead. Our collective efforts, grounded in mutual respect and understanding, will continue to advance the shared goals of peace, security, and prosperity," said Ngiruwonsanga.

The PLA participates actively in international peacekeeping, maritime escort, and humanitarian rescue as part of China's efforts to build a human community with a shared future.

Since 1990, more than 50,000 Chinese peacekeepers have participated in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in more than 20 countries and regions, according to data provided at the event.

Currently, 17,000 Chinese peacekeepers are serving in six UN missions in Africa and the Middle East.

Chinese Defense Attache in Rwanda Li Dayi said the PLA has grown into a powerful armed force of the people over the last 79 years, striving for the independence of the Chinese nation while working for cooperation and peace in the international community.

"Military cooperation is an important part of China-Rwanda relations. Both China and Rwanda are peace-loving countries and important contributors to international peacekeeping operations," he said.

