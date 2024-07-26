China to offer mine clearance training for Cambodian, Lao military personnel

Xinhua) 10:28, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China will offer mine clearance training courses for military personnel from Cambodia and Laos from July to September, a Chinese military spokesperson announced Thursday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the courses will be conducted by the Army Engineering University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and will feature introductions to high-tech demining instruments such as minefield reconnaissance drones, explosive disposal robots, and laser demining systems.

These courses are aimed to enhance the capabilities of the two countries in responding to landmine-related incidents and the disposal of explosives left from previous wars, the spokesperson added.

