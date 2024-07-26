Chinese embassy in Kenya marks 97th anniversary of PLA

Xinhua) 08:48, July 26, 2024

NAIROBI, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Kenya on Thursday hosted a reception to mark the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian said at the event that over the last 97 years, the PLA has weathered myriad challenges in the course of safeguarding global peace and prosperity.

He said that China is committed to fostering peace, long-term stability and development in Kenya and the Greater Horn of African region based on mutual cooperation.

Qiu Yawei, the Defence attache of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said the People's Liberation Army has embraced the doctrine of peaceful development and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

While noting that China is the second-largest contributor of UN peacekeeping budget and troops among permanent members of the UN Security Council, Qiu reiterated Beijing's commitment to global peace as a prerequisite to achieve shared prosperity.

Qiu added that military to military cooperation has been a key pillar of China-Kenya bilateral ties, adding that in recent years, the two countries have promoted high-level visits, professional exchanges, personnel training and military aid as part of their defence partnership.

For his part, the Vice Chief of Kenya Defence Forces John Omenda said on the occasion that the PLA has demonstrated resilience, agility and innovation over the years and enhanced its contribution to secure the world from myriad threats.

According to him, the PLA has a history of excellence and innovation that has enabled it to overcome challenges spanning generations.

"Today, we pay tribute to our Chinese counterparts for their unwavering dedication to excellence. Through innovation and resolute spirit, the Chinese military has not only endured but also excelled amidst the ever evolving global landscape," Omenda said.

He also said that Kenyan defense officials have drawn inspiration from the resilience, strategic vision of the PLA and its ability to modernize and adapt, adding that Kenya is committed to enhancing defence cooperation with China to foster peace, stability and sustainable development in the eastern African region.

Senior government officials, military officers, diplomats and scholars were among dignitaries who attended the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)