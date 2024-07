Ministry of National Defense: Chinese military will participate in Khaan Quest-2024 multinational peacekeeping exercise

08:30, July 26, 2024 By Chen Lei and Wu Mingqi

At the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of Mongolia, a detachment sent by the PLA Army will participate in the Khaan Quest-2024 multinational peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia in late July.

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

