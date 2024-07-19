China's military development aimed for national sovereignty, security, world peace: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:16, July 19, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday said that China's military development is solely aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as international and regional peace and stability.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding the Defense of Japan 2024 white paper, which includes content related to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the China-Russia joint maritime patrol.

The defense white paper is filled with cliches, misleading the international community and providing pretexts for its military buildup, Zhang said, adding that China deplores and rejects it, and has lodged stern representations with Japan.

Zhang said it is legitimate and justified for China to conduct maritime and air activities in accordance with international law and relevant domestic laws.

The separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" and the connivance and support from external forces are the greatest threats to peace in the Taiwan Strait at present, he said.

The defense cooperation between China and Russia is built on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, which is conducive to maintaining international and regional peace and stability, as well as upholding international equity and justice, Zhang said.

History has already proven, and will continue to prove, that China has always been a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, Zhang noted.

"We urge Japan to draw lessons from history, stop slandering China and interfering in China's internal affairs, speak and act with prudence on issues of military security, and earn the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions," Zhang said.

