Naval vessels sail on sea

China Military Online) 10:27, July 16, 2024

Vessels attached to a flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail toward the designated area during a comprehensive combat training exercise in late June 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Jiacheng and Wang Jian)

A vessel attached to a flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails toward the designated area during a comprehensive combat training exercise in late June 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Jiacheng and Wang Jian)

