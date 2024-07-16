Home>>
Naval vessels sail on sea
(China Military Online) 10:27, July 16, 2024
Vessels attached to a flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sail toward the designated area during a comprehensive combat training exercise in late June 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Jiacheng and Wang Jian)
A vessel attached to a flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command sails toward the designated area during a comprehensive combat training exercise in late June 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Jiacheng and Wang Jian)
