Ship-borne helicopter in maritime training

China Military Online) 13:11, July 15, 2024

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a naval aviation unit prepares to land on the flight deck of a vessel during a maritime training exercise jointly conducted by the naval aviation unit and a flotilla under the PLA Navy on June 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Liyuan)

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a naval aviation unit lifts off and flies to a designated sea area during a maritime training exercise jointly conducted by the naval aviation unit and a flotilla under the PLA Navy on June 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zou Liyuan)

