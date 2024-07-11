Home>>
Soldier fires MBT machine gun
(China Military Online) 11:08, July 11, 2024
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires the machine gun mounted on a main battle tank (MBT) at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in early July, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Yongpeng)
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires the machine gun mounted on a main battle tank (MBT) at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in early July, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Yongpeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese defense minister meets Brazilian army commander
- Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark visits Seychelles again after 14 years
- China, UAE air forces conduct joint training
- Army troops board helicopters for coordination training
- China, Laos hold joint military exercise in Laos
- Frogmen in mine hunting training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.