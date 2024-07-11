Soldier fires MBT machine gun

China Military Online) 11:08, July 11, 2024

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires the machine gun mounted on a main battle tank (MBT) at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise in early July, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xie Yongpeng)

