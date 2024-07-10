China, Laos hold joint military exercise in Laos

Soldiers from Chinese military and Laos military exercise together at the Kommadam Academy of the Lao People's Armed Forces (LPAF) in Laos, July 8, 2024. (Photo by Yi Ding/Xinhua)

Based on the annual plan and the agreement of both sides, the armed forces of China and Laos held the Friendship Shield-2024 joint military exercise in Laos this July.

The exercise, which is the second of its kind, seeks to strengthen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two militaries, with the aim of promoting regional peace and stability.

