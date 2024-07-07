China, Belarus to hold joint army training

Xinhua) 14:00, July 07, 2024

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Belarusian armed forces are set to conduct a joint army training in mid-July near Brest, Belarus, announced the Ministry of National Defense on Sunday.

The ministry noted that the training, which is in accordance with this year's plan and a mutual agreement between the two countries, will focus on counter-terrorism operations.

Through mixed-team training exercises, soldiers from both sides will jointly carry out hostage rescue operations and counter-terrorism missions.

The training aims to enhance the training levels and coordination capabilities of the participating troops, as well as deepen practical cooperation between the armies of the two countries, according to the ministry.

