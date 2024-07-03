China, Laos to hold Friendship Shield-2024 joint exercise in July

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Based on the annual plan and the agreement of both sides, the armed forces of China and Laos will hold the Friendship Shield-2024 joint military exercise in Laos this July, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Wednesday.

The exercise, which is the second of its kind, seeks to strengthen strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two militaries, with the aim of promoting regional peace and stability.

The Friendship Shield-2023 joint military exercise was held in May last year in Laos.

