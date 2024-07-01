Home>>
Fighter jets take off in formation
(China Military Online) 16:54, July 01, 2024
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force taxies on the runway before takeoff as another two fighters take off simultaneously during a flight training exercise on June 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force take off in formation during a flight training exercise on June 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA honor guards to participate in military parade in Belarus
- Chinese, Vietnamese navies conclude joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
- Chinese, Mozambican defense ministers meet in Beijing
- Ministry of National Defense: Lai Ching-te and his like will be condemned by history and punished by law
- Ministry of National Defense's response to US threats and intimidation: Never work on us
- Vehicle-mounted howitzer fires at targets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.