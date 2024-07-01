Fighter jets take off in formation

China Military Online) 16:54, July 01, 2024

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force taxies on the runway before takeoff as another two fighters take off simultaneously during a flight training exercise on June 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force take off in formation during a flight training exercise on June 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

