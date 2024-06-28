Vehicle-mounted howitzer fires at targets

China Military Online) 11:11, June 28, 2024

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a howitzer unit of the PLA Army fires at targets during a live-fire training exercise on June 16, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huiqin)

