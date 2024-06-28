Home>>
Vehicle-mounted howitzer fires at targets
(China Military Online) 11:11, June 28, 2024
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a howitzer unit of the PLA Army fires at targets during a live-fire training exercise on June 16, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huiqin)
A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to a howitzer unit of the PLA Army fires at targets during a live-fire training exercise on June 16, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huiqin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA honor guards to participate in military parade in Belarus
- Chinese, Vietnamese navies conclude joint patrol in Beibu Gulf
- Armored vehicles spit fires
- PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol
- Ministry of National Defense: Lai Ching-te and his like will be condemned by history and punished by law
- Ministry of National Defense's response to US threats and intimidation: Never work on us
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.