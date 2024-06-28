PLA honor guards to participate in military parade in Belarus

Xinhua) 10:02, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Belarusian defense ministry, the Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has dispatched a contingent to participate in a military parade on July 3, China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

The contingent is currently receiving training in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in preparation for the parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus.

China and Belarus have established an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership. The Guard of Honor of the PLA dispatched contingents to take part in military parades in Belarus in 2018 and 2019.

