Ministry of National Defense: Lai Ching-te and his like will be condemned by history and punished by law

China Military Online) 08:30, June 28, 2024

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: At the centennial celebrations for the Whampoa Military Academy in Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan region, claimed that he does not accept the idea of "the first battle is the final battle", and the biggest challenge for Taiwan's troops is the Chinese mainland aiming for "Taiwan's annexation and the elimination of the Republic of China". He also touted on many occasions absurd narratives in support of "Taiwan independence" such as "the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other." What's your comment, please?

Wu Qian: The Whampoa Military Academy is a historical memory in the heart of all Chinese people and a witness to the arduous journey of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Guided by the patriotic and revolutionary Whampoa Spirit, graduates of the academy have a glorious tradition of dedicating themselves to patriotism and revolution, and are an important force for national reunification and rejuvenation. Lai Ching-te and his like who attempt to falsify history and split our nation will surely be condemned by history and punished by law.

There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The one-China principle is a prevailing consensus in the international community. No matter how the DPP authorities try to distort or deny it, this basic fact will not change, nor will the family bonds between compatriots on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait be severed. It needs to be emphasized that each time "Taiwan independence" separatists make provocations, they will be responded with stronger countermeasures from the PLA. These responses will pave the way for the resolution of the Taiwan question. For the PLA, defeating military elements of the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces is like shooting fish in a barrel.

