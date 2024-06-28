Chinese, Mozambican defense ministers meet in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:58, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday met with visiting Mozambican Defense Minister Cristovao Chume in Beijing.

Acknowledging the close exchange and fruitful cooperation between the two militaries, Dong said that deepening bilateral military cooperation is of strategic significance to achieving common development and maintaining regional stability.

China is willing to work with Mozambique to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, and take military relations to a new level.

Noting the lasting friendship between the two militaries, Chume expressed the hope that both sides will continue to strengthen friendly exchange and create new highlights in their cooperation.

