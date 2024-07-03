Home>>
Choppers fly over woods
(China Military Online) 11:18, July 03, 2024
Two helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Army fly over the wooded and hilly lands at a designated altitude during a flight training exercise on June 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)
