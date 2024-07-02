Home>>
Fighter jets in flight training
(China Military Online) 13:58, July 02, 2024
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise on June 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hao)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires off flares during a flight training exercise on June 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hao)
