Fighter jet in night flight training exercise
(China Military Online) 16:54, July 04, 2024
Pilots assigned to an aviation unit with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command get well-prepared in the cockpit of their fight jet before takeoff during a night flight training exercise on June 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Kai)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation unit with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off from the runway for a night flight training exercise on June 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Kai)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation unit with the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxies on the runway in speed before takeoff during a night flight training exercise on June 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Kai)
