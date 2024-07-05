Reconnaissance aircraft flies past setting sun
A ground crew member assigned to a PLA naval aviation regiment conducts pre-flight inspection prior to a round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jian)
A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation regiment taxis on the runway during a round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)
A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation regiment takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Kaikai)
A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation regiment flies past the setting sun during a round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yang)
A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation regiment patrols in the sky during a round-the-clock flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Qihao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.