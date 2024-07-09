Home>>
Chinese defense minister meets Brazilian army commander
(Xinhua) 09:16, July 09, 2024
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Monday met with Brazilian Army Commander Tomás Ribeiro Paiva in Beijing.
Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil, Dong said the relationship between the two militaries enjoys a solid foundation for cooperation and extensive common interests, and deepening this relationship holds broad prospects.
Dong called on both sides to enhance exchanges, learn from each other, and take China-Brazil military relations to a new height.
Tomás said that the Brazilian army is willing to further strengthen communication and exchanges with its Chinese counterpart and deepen cooperation in various fields.
