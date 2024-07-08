Over 700 officers, soldiers of PLA Southern Theater Command head for flood-hit region

Xinhua) 08:06, July 08, 2024

CHANGSHA, July 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 700 officers and soldiers from the airforce of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command departed for Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province, on Sunday to undertake flood relief and rescue operations.

Carrying 46 vehicles, they are scheduled to arrive at designated areas before midnight on Sunday, with the tasks of inspecting dikes, reinforcing embankments and assisting in the restoration of local production and daily life.

Heavy and prolonged rainfall has resulted in flooding in various regions of China, notably causing a breach in the dike of Dongting Lake, the country's second-largest freshwater lake, located in a county administered by the city of Yueyang.

