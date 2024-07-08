Home>>
Frogmen in mine hunting training
(China Military Online) 09:49, July 08, 2024
Anti-mine frogmen assigned to a group under the PLA Navy take combat rubber raiding crafts (CRRC) to the designated waters during a mine-hunting diving training exercise in mid-June, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Hu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
