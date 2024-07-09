Home>>
Army troops board helicopters for coordination training
(China Military Online) 09:51, July 09, 2024
Soldiers attached to a brigade with the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command rush to helicopters to get ready for coordination training on June 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Songrou)
Soldiers attached to a brigade with the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command fast rope down from helicopters during a coordination training exercise on June 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Songrou)
