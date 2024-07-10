China, UAE air forces conduct joint training

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A joint training exercise co-organized by the air forces of China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in late June, the Ministry of National Defense announced Wednesday.

The "Falcon Shield-2024" training exercise is the second joint training between the two countries' air forces, and it will last until late July. The ministry said that its goal is to promote mutual understanding and trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and improve strategic cooperation between the two militaries.

