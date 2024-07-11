China-UAE joint air force training exercise opens in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 14:02, July 11, 2024

URUMQI, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony for the "Falcon Shield-2024" joint air force training exercise between China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took place Wednesday in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The event was attended by participating officers and soldiers from both countries, including the UAE's deputy military attaché in China.

During the ceremony, troops from China and the UAE stood in formation as commanders from both sides pinned insignia on pilots of the other side. The top Chinese officer present declared the start of the joint training.

Following the ceremony, the participating troops proceeded with the training as scheduled. The joint training is set to continue until late July.

This marks the second "Falcon Shield" joint air force training exercise between China and the UAE. It aims to enhance mutual understanding and trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two air forces, and elevate the strategic coordination level between the two militaries.

