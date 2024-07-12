China, Russia hold joint exercise

Xinhua) 17:00, July 12, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian armed forces started a joint exercise in the waters and airspace near Zhanjiang city in south China in early July, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense on Friday.

"Exercise Joint Sea-2024" is conducted according to China-Russia annual military engagement plan and bilateral agreement, and scheduled to last until around mid-July, said Zhang Xiaogang, the spokesperson, at a press conference.

It aims to demonstrate the resolve and capabilities of the militaries in jointly addressing maritime security threats and preserving global and regional peace and stability, he said.

It will further deepen China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, Zhang said.

