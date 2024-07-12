Home>>
Armored vehicles maneuver to position
(China Military Online) 09:35, July 12, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to an artillery element of a brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army move to a new position during a maneuver training exercise on June 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Chao)
