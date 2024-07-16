Maritime drill of China-Russia joint exercise starts

This photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows the Chinese guided-missile destroyer Nanning at a naval port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Wang Jian/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian fleets set sail from a naval port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday for a three-day maritime exercise.

As a key part of an ongoing China-Russia joint exercise, the drill will include subjects such as anchorage defense, joint reconnaissance and early warning, joint search and rescue, and joint air defense and missile defense, according to a military source.

Live weapon firing will be conducted to test the results of previous discussions and exchanges during the planning phase, the source said.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, announced on Friday that Chinese and Russian armed forces started "Exercise Joint Sea-2024" in the waters and airspace near Zhanjiang. The exercise is scheduled to last until around mid-July.

This photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows the Russian corvette Gromkiy departing from a naval port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Wang Jian/Xinhua)

Chinese support personnel work on the Russian corvette Gromkiy at a naval port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

The Chinese guided-missile destroyer Nanning prepares for departure from a naval port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

Crew members of the Russian corvette Gromkiy are seen at a naval port in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, July 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

