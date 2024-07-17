Chinese, Vietnamese vessels conduct joint patrol in Beibu Gulf

China Military Online) 09:35, July 17, 2024

The guided-missile frigate Hanzhong (Hull 648) attached to the PLA Navy sails to designated area during the 36th joint patrol conducted by the Chinese and Vietnamese navies in Beibu Gulf on June 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tong Jiajun)

The guided-missile frigate Hanzhong (Hull 648) attached to the PLA Navy (Right) sails to designated area during the 36th joint patrol conducted by the Chinese and Vietnamese navies in Beibu Gulf on June 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Luyao)

Vessels assigned to the PLA Navy sail in formation during the 36th joint patrol conducted by the Chinese and Vietnamese navies in Beibu Gulf on June 26, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhengsong)

