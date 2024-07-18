China-Russia joint maritime exercise concludes

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows vessels from the Chinese and Russian navies attending a fleet separation ceremony in waters near Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Yang Jie/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The China-Russia "Exercise Joint Sea-2024" concluded on Wednesday, with a fleet separation ceremony in waters near Zhanjiang City, south China's Guangdong Province.

The exercise, focusing on "joint response to maritime security threats," saw the participation of seven vessels from both countries.

The event began with port planning activities, including on-map military simulation and ship tours.

When the exercise moved to the sea phase, live drills were carried out on joint reconnaissance and early warning, search and rescue, air defense and missile defense.

The "Exercise Joint Sea-2024" strengthened professional exchanges and mutual trust between the Chinese and Russian navies, promoting practical cooperation in a standardized and systematic manner.

Since its inception in 2012, the "Joint Sea" series has become a major platform for cooperation between the two navies, enhancing their ability to jointly address security threats and challenges.

