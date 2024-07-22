Chinese, Russian sailors make cross-deck visits
Chinese sailors board the Russian naval corvette Gromkiy for a visit during the China-Russia joint naval exercise coded Exercise Joint Sea-2024 on July 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luan Cheng)
A Russian naval officer introduces the Russian naval corvette Gromkiy to visiting Chinese sailors during the China-Russia joint naval exercise coded Exercise Joint Sea-2024 on July 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luan Cheng)
A Chinese naval officer answers questions asked by visiting Russian sailors about the Chinese vessel during the China-Russia joint naval exercise coded Exercise Joint Sea-2024 on July 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luan Cheng)
Chinese and Russian naval officers communicate with each other during the China-Russia joint naval exercise coded Exercise Joint Sea-2024 on July 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Luan Cheng)
Photos
