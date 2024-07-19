Chinese vice premier to co-chair China-Russia investment, energy meeting

Xinhua) 16:48, July 19, 2024

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will co-chair the 11th meeting of the China-Russia Investment Cooperation Committee and the 21st meeting of the China-Russia Energy Cooperation Committee, and attend the sixth China-Russia Energy Business Forum in Russia from July 21 to 23, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is at the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak of the government of the Russian Federation, the spokesperson added.

