International sailing regatta kicks off in NE China's Dalian

Xinhua) 10:12, July 22, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2024 shows the Laohutan scenic area in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

DALIAN, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta, which is being hosted by the Chinese Navy, kicked off Sunday in the coastal city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Military attaches from 35 foreign countries stationed in China attended the opening ceremony.

A total of 16 sailing teams from naval academies and schools representing China and eight other countries including Brazil, Chile, Iran and Russia will compete during the four-day event.

Themed "confidence, openness, cooperation and mutual benefit," the regatta aims to build a platform for naval exchanges that integrates training, competition, interaction and exhibition.

A series of activities, including a reception and visits to military venues, will also be organized to promote exchanges and cooperation.

