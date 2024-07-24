Home>>
Naval vessel in multi-subject maritime training
(China Military Online) 11:01, July 24, 2024
A naval vessel attached to a flotilla of the PLA Navy fires a jamming shell during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang)
A naval vessel attached to a flotilla of the PLA Navy fires its close-in weapon system at mock targets during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Muhan)
A naval vessel attached to a flotilla of the PLA Navy fires its close-in weapon system at mock targets during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Muhan)
