Naval vessel in multi-subject maritime training

China Military Online) 11:01, July 24, 2024

A naval vessel attached to a flotilla of the PLA Navy fires a jamming shell during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ge Hanqiang)

A naval vessel attached to a flotilla of the PLA Navy fires its close-in weapon system at mock targets during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhou Muhan)

