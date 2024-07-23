Home>>
Bomber takes off for flight training
(China Military Online) 10:45, July 23, 2024
A bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the PLA Air Force takes off and heads to target air space during a flight training exercise on June 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanxia)
A bomber attached to an aviation regiment of the PLA Air Force deploys its drogue parachute while landing during a flight training exercise on June 13, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yanxia)
