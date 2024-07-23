Military attachés visit naval academy in NE China

Xinhua) 08:59, July 23, 2024

A steersman of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy demonstrates steering for military attachés aboard a training vessel, July 22, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

DALIAN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Military attachés from 35 countries visited the Dalian Naval Academy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in northeast China's Liaoning Province from Sunday to Monday.

The visit was part of the arrangements for international military cooperation in 2024. The military diplomats invited for this trip hailed from countries including Singapore, Australia and Spain.

During their visit, the military officers attended the opening ceremony of an international sailing regatta, observed training sessions, and boarded a training vessel to experience a sailing voyage. They also toured the academy's history museum and had lunch with the cadets.

Known as the "cradle of naval officers," the Dalian Naval Academy is one of the earliest military academies established after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. It has trained over 60,000 command officers for the Navy, including more than 80 percent of its ship captains.

Military attachés observe training sessions aboard a training vessel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, July 22, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

Military attachés pose for a selfie aboard a training vessel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, July 22, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

Military attachés experience a sailing voyage aboard a training vessel of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, July 22, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

