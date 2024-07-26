Attempts to intimidate China with military exercises will never work: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:16, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said attempts to intimidate China with military exercises or aggressive rhetoric will never work.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about the U.S.-led multinational "RIMPAC-2024" exercise, which is believed by some to be an act of "muscle-flexing against China."

The Chinese military will never be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation or cowed by pressure, said Zhang, adding that it has the resolve, capabilities and means to defeat all aggressors and safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and development interests.

