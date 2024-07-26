Ministry of National Defense: The PLA never be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation, or cowed by pressure

08:27, July 26, 2024 By Chen Lei and Wu Mingqi ( China Military Online

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: It's reported that the RIMPAC-2024 exercise is taking place near Hawaii, and one of its subjects is sinking a 40,000-ton amphibious assault ship. Some analysts believe this is an act of muscle-flexing against China. Gen. Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently said he was "fully confident" that the US would win a war against China, should a conflict break out over Taiwan. Do you have any comments?

Zhang Xiaogang: We have noted relevant reports. Intimidating China with military exercises or aggressive rhetoric will never work. The PLA will never be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation, or cowed by pressure. We have the resolve, capabilities, and means to defeat all aggressors, and safeguard our national sovereignty, security, and development interests.

