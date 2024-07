We Are China

International sailing regatta concludes in NE China's Dalian

Xinhua) 08:45, July 26, 2024

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

DALIAN, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta, hosted by the Chinese navy, wrapped up Thursday in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Two teams from the Dalian Naval Academy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, along with a team from the Russian navy, emerged as the top three performers based on their overall scores.

A total of 16 sailing teams from naval academies representing China and eight other countries including Brazil, Chile, Italy and Russia competed at the event.

A range of other events, including visits to military facilities, were organized alongside the competition to promote exchanges among naval academies.

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

The first Navy Cup International Sailing Regatta is held in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 24, 2024. (Photo by Li Haotian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)