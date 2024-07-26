China, Russia conduct joint strategic aerial patrol over Bering Sea

Xinhua) 11:27, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and Russian militaries on Thursday conducted a joint strategic aerial patrol over the Bering Sea according to their annual cooperation plan, a Chinese defense spokesperson said at a press conference.

It was the eighth strategic aerial patrol conducted by the two militaries since 2019, according to Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The operation aimed to test and enhance coordination between the two air forces, and to deepen the strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two countries, Zhang said.

Noting that the operation did not target any third party, he said that it complied with relevant international laws and practices, and was not related to any current international or regional situation.

