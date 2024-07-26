Chinese naval fleets to attend celebration of Russian Navy's 328th anniversary

Xinhua) 10:27, July 26, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday announced that Chinese naval fleets will participate in the celebration of the 328th founding anniversary of the Russian Navy.

According to the relevant annual plan and at the invitation of the Russian and Egyptian navies, from late July to mid-August, the naval fleet consisting of the Jiaozuo and Honghu ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy will visit Russia's port of St. Petersburg and the port of Alexandria in Egypt, according to Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

The fleet will attend the Russian Navy's 328th founding anniversary celebration at St. Petersburg port.

Also, in late July, another Chinese naval fleet consisting of the Longhushan and Zhenghe ships will travel to the Russian port of Vladivostok to attend the celebration event, Zhang said.

