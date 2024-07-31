Naval vessels in maritime training

China Military Online) 13:08, July 31, 2024

Vessels attached to a combat support ship flotilla under the PLA Navy conduct astern replenishment-at-sea during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Qiutong)

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a combat support ship flotilla under the PLA Navy conducts take-off and landing training during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Peng)

A ship-borne helicopter attached to a combat support ship flotilla under the PLA Navy conducts nighttime take-off and landing training during a multi-subject maritime training exercise on June 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Peng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)