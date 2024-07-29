Home>>
Fast attack missile boat steams at sea
(China Military Online) 11:09, July 29, 2024
A fast attack missile boat attached to a group with the PLA Navy steams at sea during a recent maritime training exercise in waters of the East China Sea. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Kecheng)
Sailors assigned to a fast attack missile boat group with the PLA Navy conduct ship management during a recent maritime training exercise in waters of the East China Sea. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Kecheng)
Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the PLA Navy steam in formation during a recent maritime training exercise in waters of the East China Sea.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Kecheng)
