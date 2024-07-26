Chinese embassy in Syria celebrates 97th anniversary of PLA

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas (at the podium) speaks during a reception marking the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Damascus, Syria, on July 24, 2024. The Chinese embassy in Syria hosted a reception Wednesday evening to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Syria hosted a reception Wednesday evening to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese Ambassador to Syria Shi Hongwei, Military Attache He Yongliang, and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Army and Minister of Defense Ali Mahmoud Abbas attended the event.

In his address, the military attache highlighted the significant contributions of the PLA over the past 97 years to achieving China's national liberation, defending national sovereignty, and safeguarding global peace.

He praised the fruitful outcomes of recent cooperation between China and Syria in combating terrorism and other areas, reaffirming continued support for the efforts of the Syrian army and people in protecting their national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Abbas expressed great appreciation for the achievements of the Chinese military and its positive contributions to maintaining global peace and security.

The minister thanked the Chinese government for its robust support for Syria on the global stage and conveyed readiness to work with China to elevate bilateral relations and cooperation between their militaries to a new level.

