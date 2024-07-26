Home>>
Fighter jets fly in formation
(China Military Online) 14:28, July 26, 2024
Fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force fly in formation during a flight training exercise in early June 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)
Fighter jets attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force taxi on the runway to get ready for a flight training exercise in early June 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the PLA Air Force soars into the sky during a flight training exercise in early June 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Wanli)
